February 14, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

Epic Foundation, a non-profit organization, on Tuesday unveiled the first ‘designed in India’ tablet, built for educational needs of school children. “It is the first product designed ground up in India, which is fully repairable and upgradable,” said Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman, Epic Foundation to The Hindu.

“Being repairable can reduce e-waste and the cost of ownership,” added Mr. Chowdhry. He said that a lot of the tablets bought by the state governments in schools fail within 2 years.

Developed in collaboration with VVDN, MediaTek and CoRover.ai, the Milkyway tablet, features BharatGPT and Bhashini in-built to reach to a wider variety of audiences.

Currently, the affordable education tablet will be manufactured by PLI-benefiting companies VVDN and UTL with a target to make upto two lakh tablets for supply to state governments.

Even though this is the first designed in India tablet, only 50% value addition is being done locally, informed Mr. Chowdhry, but he promises to increase it as they go ahead since components supplier ecosystem is growing in the country.

“We will be able to get the screen (protector) from Optiemus-Corning venture in next six to eight months,” he added.

The Milkyway tablet runs on MediaTek 8766A processor with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable. It operates on Google’s Android 13 version.

The tablet has an 8 inch IPS display (replaceable as well) with 800x1,280 resolution, and sports a 3MP front and an 8MP rear camera.

The Milkyway holds a 5,100mAh battery. The battery can be changed as well. The tablet supports 4G LTE and Bluetooth 5.0 devices. The next version may get 5G support, the company claims.

On competition from other affordable tablets and Chromebooks in the market, Mr. Chowdhary said every other product finishes in 2 years and theirs will go on for 5 years.

On right to repair, he said that the component pricing is not going to be expensive, and that they will make it reasonable so people can repair anywhere in the country.

The Milkyway tablet will be sold at ₹9,900. Financing options would also be applicable. Iris Waves will market the product and provide after sales service. 12,000 tablets have already been ordered.