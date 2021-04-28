Technology

India’s second wave of COVID-19 infections may dent smartphone shipments: report

Chinese smartphone brands held a total of 75% market share in the last three months.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s smartphone shipments may be affected in the coming quarters as consumer demand may dip due to a surge in COVID-19 infections and subsequent lockdowns across the country, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Counterpoint cautioned that "A second and more virulent wave of COVID-19 is currently on in the country, and is likely to impact the coming quarters.”

Smartphone shipments grew nearly 23% in the first three months of 2021 compared to last year, crossing 38 million units. The first-quarter shipment numbers were led by Xiaomi with a 26% market share, driven by its expanded manufacturing capabilities to meet demand. Samsung and Vivo captured the second and third spot.

Apple retained the top position in the premium segment in terms of market share, registering more than 1 million shipments for two consecutive quarters for the first time, the research firm said in a statement.

Smartphone maker OnePlus’s shipments grew over 300% in the January to March period compared to last year. Overall, Chinese smartphone brands held a total of 75% market share in the last three months, the market research firm stated.

