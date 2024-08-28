GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bharti Airtel announces content partnership with Apple

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Apple to bring exclusive offers for Apple Music and Apple TV+ to customers in India later this year

Updated - August 28, 2024 08:56 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 08:02 am IST

Reuters
Bharti Airtel did not disclose a deal value for the partnership, nor did it provide information on the costs of the plans [File]

Bharti Airtel did not disclose a deal value for the partnership, nor did it provide information on the costs of the plans [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Apple to bring exclusive offers for Apple Music and Apple TV+ to customers in India later this year, the telecom company said on Tuesday.

Apple TV+ will be included on Airtel's video-streaming service Xstream with premium wifi and postpaid plans, and users of the company's music-streaming service, Wynk Premium, will have access to offers on Apple Music, the Indian company said.

Airtel Payments Bank introduces AI-powered facial recognition to bolster security  

Bharti Airtel did not disclose a deal value for the partnership, nor did it provide information on the costs of the plans.

Following the deal, Airtel will exit the music vertical, and shut down its Wynk music app, absorbing all its employees, according to a Business Insider report.

Apple iPhone 16 series launch confirmed for September 9; All you need to know about prices, Apple Intelligence, and iOS 18

Airtel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

This comes as Disney and Reliance try to secure India antitrust approval for their $8.5 billion merger, aiming to create India's biggest entertainment player.

technology (general) / internet / music (education) / business mobiles

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.