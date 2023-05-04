May 04, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

Google, in partnership with Kantar, on Thursday announced findings of India’s digital news ecosystem. It noted that an Indian language consumer uses as many as 5.05 platforms on an average to access news online with YouTube (93%), Social Media (88%) and Chat apps (82%) emerging as popular pathways.

Around 45% users discover news via news publishers’ websites or apps, the report titled ‘Indian Languages- Understanding India’s Digital News Consumer’ said.

The findings suggest that around 15% people are willing to pay for news and a majority prefer monthly or quarterly payments for their subscriptions.

There has also been a shift towards hyperlocal news among Hindi and Gujarati audiences. Digital news consumers in India also wants to consume global news but in their respective languages, the report said.

Readers prefer entertainment, crime, and national, state, or city news. Malayalam readers have a higher preference for international news and education, while Bengali readers prefer sports news. Health, Technology and Fashion are attention seekers in non-core news segment.

The joint study noted that small and long format story-telling will co-exist in form of video, text, summaries or short format stories. About 25% people watch video of less than 60 seconds and 70% only read summaries which is of 60 words or less.

On misinformation, Bengali and Marathi users are most affected in India, according to the report. 80% face misinformation on a regular basis.

The report points out that video ads are eye-catching but people (57%) feel that they are intrusive. Poor content presentation, too many advertisements and user experience on news portals are the issues bothering today’s digital news consumers in India, the report highlighted.

Bundling news to friends and families with fact-checked content is also finding audience among new age users.

For the study, Kantar conducted more than 64 discussions across 16 cities with over 4,600 in-person interviews in 43 urban cities across 14 states from November 2022 to March 2023, covering 8 languages: Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.