Indians spend about four hours everyday streaming content: Report

January 31, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Indian households spent around four hours per day streaming their favourite movies, shows, and sports in 2023. Cricket was streamed more than entertainment during domestic and international cricket tournaments in 2023 as per Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends report.

Besides cricket, Fire TV users also enjoyed streaming F1 races. Viewership for F1 races witnessed a 50% increase from last year.

In entertainment, comedy, thriller, and drama were some of the most popular genres of content. Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma was the most voice-searched Indian title, followed by Big Boss, Anupama, Ramayan, and CID to name a few.

Under the kids’ section, Cocomelon, Peppa Pig, and Chhota Bheem were the most popular kids shows.

In movies, titles including Pathan, Bawaal, Rocky aur Rani, Jailer, Drishyam 2, Pippa, and Mast Mein Rehne Ka were the top picks. Meanwhile among Prime Video originals Farzi, Dahaad, Jubilee, and Made In Heaven, were some of the popular picks.

Additionally, over the last year, one in every three users played music through Amazon Music, Spotify, and other music apps through Fire TV. While apps such as YouTube, miniTV, MX Player, and others saw approximately 23% year-over-year increase in streaming hours.

