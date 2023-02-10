February 10, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

Norton’s findings about Indian consumers’ online creeping behaviour highlighted that online dating scams have proven costly to a majority of Indian survey respondents, with nearly three out of four victims suffering financial losses. As per the report, Indians lost ₹7,966 on average due to these scams.

According to Norton, 76% of adults in India who have used a dating app, say they have cut their interaction short by unmatching or declining a date with someone after uncovering unsettling information about them.

Common reasons for doing so include finding pictures of them online that were disturbing (32%), finding out the person lied about their personal details (25%), finding pictures of them online that did not align with their dating profile pictures (24%), finding social media posts that were disturbing (24%), or because they found the person’s job title (20%).

The survey findings reveal that 79% of Indian adults who have used a dating website/app claimed to take some kind of action after matching with a potential partner online, with 49% looking up their social media profile(s), 32% looking up their profile on a professional networking site, 27% looking up their friends or family on social media, 26% typing their name into a search engine, and 22% paying to run a background check on them.

“We discovered external information outside of the dating app can often cut interaction with a potential match short, with many online daters uncovering their love interest has been spinning a tale of lies and deception. It is important to be cautious about sharing private information and be wary of potential scammers pretending to be looking for love,” said Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales and Field Marketing, India & SAARC Countries, Gen.

The Norton study was conducted online in partnership with The Harris Poll and involved 1,000 Indian adults.