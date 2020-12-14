More than 70% Indians feel smartphone usage will affect mental health, survey finds

Smartphones became significant during the lockdown as it helped people connect with their loved ones and facilitated remote working. However, excessive usage is triggering addiction among users.

More than 70% Indians feel increased smartphone usage is likely to negatively impact their mental and physical health.

Three-fourths of respondents said that periodically switching off their mobile phones helps them spend more time with family, according to a survey titled ‘Smartphones and their Impact on Human Relationships’ by smartphone-maker Vivo and CyberMedia Research.

The companies surveyed 2,000 consumers in top eight cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Smartphones became significant during the lockdown as it helped people connect with their loved ones. It also facilitated remote working and studying. However, excessive usage is triggering addiction among users, the survey said.

Users noted a 25% increase in average time spent on the smartphone in the past months. Over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Netflix and Prime Video consume about 60% of the most time, followed by social media and gaming.

Nearly half the respondents said they pick up the phone at least five times in an hour-long conversation, and almost 85% people check their phones within 15 minutes of waking up. Most respondents also agreed to feeling moody and irritable without their smartphones compared to 33% last year.

Most respondents emphasised the need to have a life separate from the smartphone as mindless usage is adversely impacting their relationships.