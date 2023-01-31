January 31, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Indian households spent more than four hours per day binge watching on their connected TVs with Fire TV, claims the annual Amazon Fire TV streaming trends report. The report says ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ was the most searched movie on Fire TV via voice commands to Alexa.

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt were the most searched actors. The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match was the most streamed content of the year, and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah retained its spot as the most searched show via Alexa.

Comedy was the most streamed genre of content in 2022, followed by Horror and Cartoons on Fire TV devices. Motu Patlu, Peppa Pig, and Doraemon were the most searched children’s content in 2022.

The streaming trends highlighted that Indians love free content, as a 44% jump in viewership of free content was recorded in 2022. YouTube, Mini TV, and MX Player were the most streamed free content platforms.

The FIFA World Cup led to a ten-fold increase in JioCinema streaming on Fire TV. This rise has contributed to a 10% increase in the number of Fire TV devices sold across India, the report said.

October 2022 remained the busiest month on Fire TV devices as the T20 World Cup and several movies released during the month garnered maximum video streams.

Regional content was also popular last year. Fire TV users accessed content in more than 12 languages, with Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali topping the list.

“From sports, movies, infotainment, music, to soap operas, it’s great to see customers enjoy voice-search and binge-watch content in multiple languages on their Fire TV devices,” said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India.