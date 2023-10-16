Indian online map provider’s shares double over six months rivalling Google Maps

October 16, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

Shares of MapmyIndia, an Indian mapping service company, have doubled in six months, positioning it as a competitor to Google Maps. Formally known as CE Info Systems Ltd., the company’s shares have risen by around 104% from the end of March, adding approximately $675 million in market value owing to burgeoning demand for its app, Mappls.

Several analysts are betting on the company including prominent fund manager, Mark Mobius. In a June interview with Bloomberg, Mobius had flagged the company stock as one of his top picks from India citing the company “will benefit from digitisation of the country.” According to Bloomberg, Mobius Capital Partners LLP owns a 0.74% stake in the New Delhi-headquartered company. Mobius initially invested in the company in January and increased the value over the next four months.

On August 4, the company registered its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 32 crore with an increase of 32.2% from last year’s June quarter. Most of MapmyIndia’s revenue comes from prominent clients like Apple, BMW AG and Amazon.com.

Founded in 1995, by husband and wife, Rakesh and Rashmi Verma reportedly built the company much before Google Maps mastered online mapping by travelling across Indian cities and landmarks and charting them physically. Their son, Rohan Verma, a Stanford graduate in electrical engineering is currently the chief executive of the company.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In December 2021, the startup’s trading debut was a huge success after its initial public offering pushing its valuation to reportedly $1.12 billion.