ADVERTISEMENT

Indian language AI tool ‘Bhashini’ used to translate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech

December 18, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 12:25 pm IST - VARANASI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the AI-powered Bhashini tool so that his Tamil audience could hear a real-time translation of his Hindi speech

The Hindu Bureau

Bhashini was developed by the government, with tens of thousands of people in India adding data [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used an AI-powered Indian language translation tool, Bhashini, during a speech in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, to provide a translated version in real time.

Bhashini was developed by the government, with tens of thousands of people in India adding data from their native languages to create open source language datasets upon which others can build tools, reported Reuters earlier this month.

ALSO READ
Racist, sexist, casteist: Is AI bad news for India?

Modi was speaking to people at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. He began his address by requesting the Tamil-speaking audience to use their earphones to access a translation, before continuing his address to them in Hindi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, the use of new technology has taken place here through Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is a new beginning and hopefully, it makes it easier for me to reach you,” PM Modi said at the event, reported ANI.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

AI large language models powering chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are based on English by default and often provide more accurate data when dealing with languages like French and Spanish that use the Roman script. As a result, many non-Western languages have been left behind in the AI race, even as computer scientists try to fill this gap.

During his speech, Modi drew attention to Hindu history as well as the cultural highlights of both Tamil Nadu and Varanasi. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam is aimed at promoting travel and pilgrimages by Tamil people in Varanasi.

While seamless machine-enabled translations between Indian languages are still a challenge, Canva’s AI-powered Magic Studio, which was launched in October, supports translating text from English to dozens of world languages including Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US