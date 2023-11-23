Indian govt. has asked Google to take down over 1.1 lakh content since 2013: Report

November 23, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

‌The Indian government has requested Google to take down around 1.1 lakh content from its platforms between 2013 and 2022, according to a Surfshark study. India has emerged third in the list of countries that send most number of requests for content removal to Google.

The research showed that in total India had registered 19.6k requests over the past decade with every request including multiple items with ‘defamation’ being the most frequent reason behind a request.

“Government requests for content removal from Google products are on the rise. In the past decade, the global count has surged nearly 13 times — from 7k to 91k requests annually,” the lead researcher at Surfshark, Agneska Sablovskaja stated .She pointed out how the notable increase in content removal requests to Google by governments during global conflict and wars pushed her to understand the genuine nature of the requests and if they were to safeguard national security or potentially censor opposition.

India has asked for eight times more content to be removed from Google over the last decade compared to Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The requests were made across platforms managed by Google with most attention given to YouTube. “Most of the content India requested to remove was from YouTube (8.8k), Google Play Apps (4.3k) and Web Search (1.4k),” the report stated.

The top three biggest requesters for content removal from India have been the police, court orders directed at Google, and Information and Communications authority.

Russia topped the list for most requests for content removal with 2.15 lakh requests in the last nine years, seeking removal of nearly 2 million items.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.