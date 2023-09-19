ADVERTISEMENT

Indian engineering student builds AI model for real-time sign language translation

September 19, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

An Indian engineering student has developed an innovative AI model that can translate American Sign Language (ASL) into English words.

The Hindu Bureau

The AI model can translate American Sign Language (ASL) into English words. (File) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An Indian engineering student has developed an innovative AI model that can translate American Sign Language (ASL) into English words.

The model can recognize and translate six fundamental ASL signs like ‘Hello’, ‘I Love You’, ‘Thank You’, ‘Please’, ‘Yes’, and ‘No’.

The AI model, developed by Priyanjali Gupta, a student of Vellore Institute of Technology, was built using TensorFlow Object Detection API, utilizing transfer learning with the ssd_mobilenet model.

ALSO READ
The need for an Indian system to regulate AI

Gupta captured ASL gestures through a webcam that formed the basis for her AI model. In response to inquiries, Gupta acknowledged the complexity of building a dedicated deep learning model for sign detection. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

As part of a comment on a LinkedIn post, Gupta stated “You are absolutely right there’s a long long way to go to make a perfect model which can be implemented in real life. Hopefully this happens in our lifetime”.

Gupta’s AI model helps people communicate across barriers, providing a more accessible way to connect with the world. In her GitHub post, she has shared her project and code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US