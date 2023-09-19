HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Indian engineering student builds AI model for real-time sign language translation

An Indian engineering student has developed an innovative AI model that can translate American Sign Language (ASL) into English words.

September 19, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The AI model can translate American Sign Language (ASL) into English words. (File)

The AI model can translate American Sign Language (ASL) into English words. (File) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An Indian engineering student has developed an innovative AI model that can translate American Sign Language (ASL) into English words.

The model can recognize and translate six fundamental ASL signs like ‘Hello’, ‘I Love You’, ‘Thank You’, ‘Please’, ‘Yes’, and ‘No’.

The AI model, developed by Priyanjali Gupta, a student of Vellore Institute of Technology, was built using TensorFlow Object Detection API, utilizing transfer learning with the ssd_mobilenet model.

ALSO READ
The need for an Indian system to regulate AI

Gupta captured ASL gestures through a webcam that formed the basis for her AI model. In response to inquiries, Gupta acknowledged the complexity of building a dedicated deep learning model for sign detection. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

As part of a comment on a LinkedIn post, Gupta stated “You are absolutely right there’s a long long way to go to make a perfect model which can be implemented in real life. Hopefully this happens in our lifetime”.

Gupta’s AI model helps people communicate across barriers, providing a more accessible way to connect with the world. In her GitHub post, she has shared her project and code.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.