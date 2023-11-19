ADVERTISEMENT

Indian cyberspace seeing incidents at higher rate than global average: National Cybersecurity Coordinator

November 19, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ransomware attack payments of nearly $1.54 billion have been made on an average over the past 10 months

PTI

The Indian cyberspace has seen cyber incidents at an average of 2,127 times during the past six months, which is much more than the global average of 1,108. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Indian cyberspace has seen nearly double the number of cyber incidents as compared to the global average, National Cybersecurity Coordinator M.U. Nair said on November 19..

Addressing a session on ‘Aligning Technologies to Future Conflicts’ at the Synergia Conclave 2023, Mr. Nair said ransomware attack payments of nearly $1.54 billion have been made on an average over the past 10 months, which has doubled since 2022.

“These payments are just the tip of an iceberg since several of these incidents go unreported,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | Cyberattacks are rising, but there is an ideal patch

Mr. Nair said the Indian cyberspace has seen cyber incidents at an average of 2,127 times during the past six months, which is much more than the global average of 1,108.

Mr. Nair said it's time for countries to rally together to contain and limit disruptive practices on cyberspace.

“There are a large number of initiatives in this direction under the UN and regional forums where nations are looking for solutions to cyberspace which is not confined to national boundaries,” he said.

Mr. Nair said several international initiatives are addressing the evolving challenges of cybersecurity. One notable effort is the UN Group of Governmental Experts (UN GGE) on advancing responsible state behaviour in cyberspace, appointed by the United Nations General Assembly, he said.

In 2021, the UN GGE adopted a report that contributes significantly to the development of international cybersecurity, he said.

ALSO READ
Explained | How gaps in cloud system configuration can expose user data

“Key recommendations from the UN GGE include the development of international norms and principles, promotion of international cooperation, and strengthening of national cybersecurity capabilities.”

“Additionally, an ad hoc committee is collaborating on a comprehensive international convention to counter the use of ICTs for criminal purposes,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cyber crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US