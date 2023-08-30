India tops YouTube’s charts for removal of videos violating its community guidelines 

August 30, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

India topped YouTube’s charts for removal of videos violating its community guidelines. India has consistently been the top country to witness the removal of videos since 2020, for violating the company’s community guidelines. The country also topped the charts for videos flagged by humans for suspected violations.

The video-sharing platform removed over 1.9 million videos in India, while 6.48 million videos were removed globally. The company also removed 8.7 million channels globally, in Q1 2023 most of which were terminated for violating spam policies.

The company shared that while 93% of the removed videos were first flagged by machines rather than humans, 38% were removed even before they received a single view, and 31% were removed between 1 and 10 before removal. Additionally, 394,245 appeals were raised by creators when their videos were removed from the platform.

Overall, 69% of videos violating the company’s community guidelines were first detected by machines, while 99.4% of comments were removed by automated flagging. The majority of the comments, amongst the 853 million, were removed for promoting scams, posting misleading information, and being spam.

Interestingly, a large majority of the videos removed by YouTube violated the company’s child safety policy, 30.8%, while 20% of videos were removed for being violent and graphic in nature, and 11% were removed for harassment and cyberbullying.

The Alphabet-owned video-sharing platform has a set of community guidelines that outline the type of content that is not allowed on the platform. These policies apply to all types of content, including videos, comments, links, and thumbnails.

