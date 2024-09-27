ADVERTISEMENT

India to help Trinidad and Tobago develop UPI-like payments system

Published - September 27, 2024 04:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) has collaborated with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Trinidad and Tobago to build a payment platform for person-to-person and person-to-merchant transactions.

Reuters

India is emerging as a leader in the digital payments market as banks and other players get into the space. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The overseas wing of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is set to build a digital payments system for Trinidad and Tobago, which will be modelled after United Payments Interface (UPI), according to a statement on Friday (September 27, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

UPI transactions cross ₹20 trillion for third successive month in July 2024

The NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), a quasi-government body under the RBI, said its deal with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Trinidad and Tobago is to build a payments platform for both person-to-person and person-to-merchant transactions.

The NPCI manages India’s retail payment systems, including UPI, the country’s most popular mode of digital payments.

Earlier in the year, NIPL had agreed to establish digital payments systems for Peru and Namibia, using UPI as a blueprint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read: India plans to curb Google, PhonePe’s dominance in mobile payments: Report 

The NPIL, carved out of the NPCI to promote the adoption of UPI, is also in talks with African and South American countries to help them build payments systems.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US