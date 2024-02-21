India is the 80th most targeted country worldwide in cybercrime: Report

February 21, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

India was placed on the 80th position in a report focusing on local threats in the year 2023. The position is based on the malicious programmes found directly on users’ computers or removable media connected to them (flash drives, camera memory cards, phones, external hard drives) or that initially made their way onto the computer in non-open form, inlcuding programmes in complex installers or encrypted files.

Additionally, nearly 34% of users in India were targeted by local threats, amounting to some 74,385,324 local incidents being blocked by Kasperksy products.

India’s cybersecurity market reached USD 6.06 billion in 2023. However, according to IDC, the alarming increase in sophisticated external cyber threats and cybersecurity attacks is one of the biggest challenges for the majority of enterprises in establishing organisational trust.

Almost 67% of Indian enterprises are reportedly looking to outsource key areas of security landscape to managed security service providers in the next three years.

With the rise of AI use and the consistent digital payment adoption here, it has become imperative for organisations to continuously improve their cybersecurity posture to protect their assets and maintain stakeholder trust,” Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for South Asia at Kaspersky said.