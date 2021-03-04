India tablet market rebounds on rising demand

Lenovo continued to lead the Indian tablet market contributing 39% of the total shipments

India’s tablet market rebounded in 2020 due to rising demand during the pandemic, after declining for four consecutive years. Shipments increased to 2.8 million units in 2020, growing around 15% from the previous year, according to IDC.

"It was a year of growth after declining for four consecutive years, mainly aided by the increased utility of tablets to support e-learning demand," research firm IDC said in a blog.

Consumer shipments grew around 60% from 2019. However, commercial shipments declined as few government projects were postponed to 2021.

The budget segment, under Rs 14,000, had the highest demand contributing to more than half of the total tablet shipments. Lenovo continued to lead the Indian tablet market contributing 39% of the total shipments. It saw the biggest consumer year in 2020 growing 153% from the previous year, IDC estimated. Samsung, Apple, iBall and Huawei were the other players in the top five.