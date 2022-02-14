India smartwatch market sees record growth in 2021

The surge in wearables’ shipments is heavily influenced by the demands from a tech-savvy and connected population, Minix India said.

India’s smartwatch shipments saw record growth in 2021 with domestic brands capturing over 75% of the total shipments, according to research firm Counterpoint.

“The rise in the market for wearables is heavily influenced by the demands from a tech-savvy and connected population,” Siddharth Gujjar, founder, Minix India, a domestic smartwatch brand, said to The Hindu.

Besides being a fitness companion, smartwatches also compliment users’ style and assist their daily tasks, he said.

Smartwatch shipments grew 274% in 2021 compared with the previous year, according to estimates by Counterpoint.

“The smartwatch market is showing tremendous growth, which is attributed to increased health awareness, affordable prices, growth of new entrants, discount schemes and numerous launches of feature-packed products throughout the year,” said Anshika Jain, Senior Research Analyst in Counterpoint.

Noise led the market in 2021 followed by boAt, Fire Boltt, realme and Amazfit. boAt’s Storm was the best-selling smartwatch of the year.

Counterpoint estimated that around 80 brands are present in India’s smartwatch market and over 10 brands entered the market in 2021.