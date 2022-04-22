India smartphone shipments hit by supply chain issues

Volatility in foreign exchange rates and higher operational costs due to inflation will put further pressure on vendors to maintain profitability, according to Canalys.

Xiaomi remained at the top in India’s smartphone market with highest shipments | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s smartphone market was hit in the March ending quarter this year as the leading vendors suffered from supply chain issues, report said.

Vendors shipped 38 million smartphones in India in the March ending quarter, rising just 2% from the same time in the previous year, research firm Canalys estimated.

“This is not a great start to the year for a market like India, which has seen double-digit percentage growth even during the pandemic,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, analyst in Canalys.

“While most of the world’s markets battled the third wave of COVID-19 in Q1, the relatively weaker impact on India should have helped it return to growth quickly.”

Xiaomi remained at the top with 8 million shipments. Samsung, Realme, Vivo and OPPO were the other players in the top five.

Oil prices in India are at a record high and wholesale inflation remains high at 14.6% in March 2022.

The biggest challenge vendors will face in 2022 will be maintaining affordability of devices. Volatility in foreign exchange rates and higher operational costs due to inflation will put further pressure on vendors to maintain profitability, according to Canalys.

Global smartphone shipments also suffered due to an unsettled business environment.

Canalys estimated that shipments fell 11% in the March ending quarter compared with the same time in the previous year.

Spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine war, China’s lockdowns and the threat of inflation led to slow demand, the firm said.