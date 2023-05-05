India’s smartphone shipments decline 21% in Q1 2023: Report

May 05, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 01:05 pm IST

India’s smartphone market shipments declined 21% in the March-ending quarter, compared to the same period last year. The overall handset market also saw a decline of 20% year-over-year (YoY), according to CyberMedia Research (CMR).

In the 5G sub-segment, shipments grew by 14% YoY. There were 34 new 5G smartphone launches in the first quarter of 2023, CMR’s ‘India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for Q1 2023’ report said.

Samsung led the 5G smartphone market in India with a 23% market share, followed by Apple at 17%. Segment wise, the affordable smartphone segment (sub-₹7000) declined 38% YoY; the value-for-money smartphone segment (₹7000 to ₹25,000) went down 25% YoY; and the premium segment (₹25,000 to ₹50,000) dropped 23% YoY.

CMR noted that challenging economic conditions and slow demand contributed to the decline. However, the super-premium smartphone segment (₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000) and the Uber premium segment (over ₹1,00,000) shipments saw remarkable growth of 96% and 208% YoY respectively.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In terms of market share, Samsung emerged top in Q1 2023 with a 20% share, followed by Vivo at 17%, and Xiaomi at 16%. Oppo and Realme captured 10% and 9% of the market share respectively, in Q1 2023.

Apple maintained its steady growth with a 7% market share in Q1 2023, recording a significant YoY increase of 67% in its shipments.

As per CMR, both 2G and 4G feature phone shipments dropped by 15% and 35% YoY respectively. In the 2G feature phone segment, itel leads with a 32% share, followed by Lava (28%) and Samsung (11%). Nokia came fourth with a 10% share.

“The decline in smartphone shipments during Q1 2023 marks the first ever Q1 decline since 2019 and is attributed to extended inventory, weakened demand, and inflation,” said Shipra Sinha, Analyst - Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.