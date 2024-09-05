India, Singapore sign MoUs related to digital technology, semiconductors

India and Singapore signed four Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of digital technologies, semiconductors, health cooperation and skill development, which will further strengthen the cooperation between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Singapore, arrived at the Parliament House on Thursday, where he received a ceremonial welcome.

He met Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong, and the two delegations held bilateral meetings, following which the MoUs were signed.

The first MoU was signed between India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information for cooperation in the field of digital technologies.

It will facilitate closer cooperation between India and Singapore in the areas of digital technologies, such as DPI, cyber-security, 5G and emerging technologies such as Super-computing, Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence.

The MoU will further enable cooperation for upskilling and reskilling of workers relating to the digital domain under the ambit of this MoU.

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry signed another MoU on the India-Singapore Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership.

Under this agreement, India and Singapore will cooperate in the areas of semiconductor cluster developed, cultivation of talent in semiconductor design and manufacturing.

Notably, Singaporean companies, which are part of global semiconductor value chains are keen to invest in India. Dialogue mechanisms set under this MoU will facilitate their investments in India.

The third MoU was signed between India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Singapore's Ministry of Health on cooperation in the field of health and medicine.

This agreement will facilitate joint efforts on research and innovation in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU also aims to promote closer cooperation in the areas of human resource development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. It will complement New Delhi's efforts to promote Indian healthcare professionals in Singapore.

Additionally, India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Singapore's Ministry of Education also signed an MoU on educational cooperation and skills development.

The agreement aims to promote closer cooperation in the areas of technical and vocational education and training.

India and Singapore have active collaboration in the area of skill development. This MoU will complement those ongoing initiatives.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also signed the visitors book at the Parliament House.PM Modi and Singapore PM Lawrence Wong met ministers and delegates from each other’s countries.

Prime Minister Modi, who reached Singapore on Wednesday, is slated to hold numerous engagements in the city-state today.

