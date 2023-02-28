ADVERTISEMENT

India’s semiconductor market to reach $55 billion by 2026: Deloitte

February 28, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

A report by Deloitte estimated that the Indian semiconductor market may reach $55 billion by 2026 with more than 60% of the market being driven by three industries

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of semiconductor chips | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Indian semiconductor market is to reach $55 billion by 2026 with more than 60% of the market being driven by three industries: smartphones and wearables, automotive components, and computing and data storage, according to a report by Deloitte.

This market will expand to as much as $85 billion and generate six lakh employment opportunities by 2030, the firm predicted in its 2023 TMT (Technology, Media, and Entertainment, Telecom) report.

Despite strong global headwinds on the economic front, India is expected to emerge as a major player in the 5G revolution, as semiconductor and chip technology with private deployment networks are likely to take off in a big way during 2025-2028 period, the report said.

‘’Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Design Linked Incentive (DLI) package is expected to attract investments and establish India as a centre for semiconductor manufacturing. We anticipate market and portfolio, manufacturing, R&D, and talent as the dimensions for growth prospects by 2026,” said, P. N. Sudarshan, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ALSO READ
Vedanta cuts debt by $2 bn ahead of plans

About 5G, the report said that the growth of 5G Standalone (SA) networks is expected to accelerate private network deployment.

“Satellite companies are also at the forefront of innovation in communication technology, developing next-generation, powerful, high-throughput Ka-band satellites, increasing coverage area and utilizing cutting-edge technologies for secure connections,” said the TMT report.

“As the 5G private network ecosystem continues to evolve, stakeholders need to collaborate and create India-centric use cases that demonstrate the technology’s impact across industry verticals. The potential benefits of 5G private networks in sectors, such as manufacturing, retail, agriculture, transportation, and health care cannot be ignored. It is time for Indian enterprises to explore the possibilities and take a leap in their digital transformation journey,” said Peeyush Vaish, Partner and Telecom Sector Leader, Deloitte India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US