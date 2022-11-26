  1. EPaper
India regulator asks One 97 Communications unit to reapply for payment aggregator licence

Paytm Payments Services Ltd. was asked to reapply after getting the necessary approvals for FDI in the company to comply with existing rules

November 26, 2022 04:43 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reuters
A file photo of the interface of Indian payments app Paytm is seen in front of its logo.

A file photo of the interface of Indian payments app Paytm is seen in front of its logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's banking regulator has declined a payment aggregator licence for the One 97 Communications Ltd unit that owns the popular Paytm brand, asking it to reapply with 120 days after meeting certain conditions.

The regulator asked Paytm Payments Services Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of One 97 Communications, to reapply after getting the necessary approvals for foreign direct investment in the company to comply with existing rules, the company said in a notification to stock exchanges on Saturday.

Payment aggregators, platforms that bring together various online payment options, must be licensed by India's central bank and banking regulator, Reserve Bank of India.

In its communication to exchanges, One 97 Communications said it does not expect the delay in securing a payment aggregator licence to impact its business.

The regulator also asked that Paytm Payments Services not bring onboard new online merchants until it reapplies for the licence.

