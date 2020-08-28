India records worst smartphone sales drop as lockdown hits online buying : Report

Samsung experienced the largest decline among the top five smartphone vendors, followed by Xiaomi, and OPPO.

India recorded the worst smartphone sales decline among the top five countries in the world, in the second quarter of 2020 as the country’s lockdowns during the period restricted online buying.

Globally, smartphone sales declined as the pandemic continued to impact the global mobile phone industry, according to a report by research firm Gartner.

The total global smartphone sales fell 20% to 295 million units in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the previous year.

“Travel restrictions, retail closures and more prudent spending on non-essential products during the pandemic led to the second consecutive quarterly decline in smartphone sales this year,” Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner said.

The South Korean tech giant’s sales plunged 27% year on year after selling nearly 55 million smartphones in the second quarter.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi witnessed a 21% drop in smartphone sales year on year with a little over 26 million smartphone sales in the second quarter.

OPPO’s smartphone sales dropped 16% year-over-year having sold nearly 23 million smartphones in the second quarter.

Among the major smartphone markets, China witnessed an increase in demand. And Huawei was the least impacted Chinese smartphone maker in the top five smartphone vendors.

“Huawei extended its lead in China where it captured 43% of China’s smartphone market in the second quarter of 2020,” Gupta said.

“Huawei’s performance in China helped it avoid a worse quarterly performance.”