GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India's Paytm crackdown spooks retailers; Walmart, Google swoop in

India's Paytm is mobilising its sales team to reassure the merchants who use its app to accept digital payments just as Walmart and Google are targeting those same vendors

February 07, 2024 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - BENGALURU/MUMBAI/CHENNAI

Reuters
In a statement to Reuters, Paytm said customers continued to use its app [File]

In a statement to Reuters, Paytm said customers continued to use its app [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hit by a regulatory crackdown, India's Paytm is mobilising its sales team to reassure the merchants who use its app to accept digital payments just as Walmart and Google are targeting those same vendors with their rival offerings.

Cash was once king in India, but Paytm is credited with revolutionising India's digital payments market which is set to be worth $10 trillion by 2026. Backed by SoftBank, and earlier by billionaire investor Warren Buffett and China's Alibaba, it has 100 million monthly users and clocked $61 billion worth of merchant payments between October and December.

But many merchants are now refusing to deal with Paytm after India's central bank last week asked its banking unit - which mainly powers the popular payments app - to cease most operations from March 1 for "persistent non-compliance".

ALSO READ
Paytm nears record low, market value down about $2.5 billion since RBI crackdown

In the southern Telangana state, around 2,000 shops have put signs saying "No Paytm, Pay Cash", and some have even covered up the Paytm QR code which customers scan for payments, said Mohammed Salahuddin, a member of a local retailers association.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"I have decided to avoid using Paytm. Customers have to give cash," he said.

To counter such concerns, the company is sending sales staff directly to customers ranging from roadside snack sellers to big retail outlets to ask them to use Paytm's partner banks so that they can continue to receive payments, more than 40 shopkeepers and several company sales staff said.

"We are receiving a lot of calls from merchants," said a Paytm team leader in Chennai, adding that each salesperson there is tasked with visiting at least 10 shops daily.

In a statement to Reuters, Paytm said customers continued to use its app, adding it is onboarding more merchants and "there will be no disruptions" for vendors who "can seamlessly be transitioned" to other partner banks.

However, with about 15% of Paytm's 40 million merchants needing to be migrated, the company last week said it would be a "large exercise".

Very few shopkeepers in India are also tech savvy, which adds to the challenge.

Rivals cash in

Paytm has dominated digital payments in India but since the crackdown its stock has plunged 39%, wiping $2.3 billion off its value. That has potentially created an opportunity for bigger rivals including Walmart and Google.

Paytm app downloads fell 20% last week, versus the previous week, data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower shows, while rival apps including Walmart's PhonePe and Google Pay recorded an average 52% growth. PhonePe in particular registered a 76% downloads growth.

A Reuters reporter on Sunday received a push notification from Google Pay to migrate his Paytm-linked mobile number for bank transfers, and an industry source said many merchants were rushing to register with Google. Google said in a statement that it was supporting vendors and users.

ALSO READ
RBI restriction on Paytm: CAIT advises traders to switch from Paytm to other payment apps in light of RBI action

PhonePe, which offers many services similar to Paytm's, took out front-page newspaper advertisements targeting merchants, saying: "Business runs best when it runs on PhonePe".

PhonePe, in a statement, said it was seeing a surge in demand for their payment offerings, including its speakers: tiny devices that help digitally challenged retailers and eases payment tracking.

The speakers - which give audio alerts to vendors when payments are received - were pioneered by Paytm with its Soundbox that is used by about 7 million Indian merchants.

Neil Shah, director at Counterpoint Research, estimates Paytm's rivals - PhonePe's SmartSpeaker and Google's Soundpod - have around 3 million such devices in India.

"This is where PhonePe and Google can now hit," he said. "The Soundbox and service from Paytm has been a major stickiness factor for Paytm which contributed to its success."

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.