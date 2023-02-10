ADVERTISEMENT

Indians to pay monthly ₹900 for Twitter’s blue tick on mobile, ₹6,800 per year for web

February 10, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 12:30 pm IST

Indians who want a verified blue tick on Twitter will be paying around the same as U.S-based Twitter Blue subscribers on a monthly basis

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Elon Musk and the Twitter logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

India-based users who want to subscribe to Twitter Blue for additional features such as the verified blue tick will have to pay ₹900 per month for iOS and Android access, and ₹650 per month for web access, according to Twitter’s website.

This is almost on par with users in the U.S. who also wish to subscribe to Twitter Blue. The annual web pricing for India-based Twitter Blue subscribers is ₹6,800, according to the website.

For now, users can still see whether verified users received their check marks for free or as part of the Twitter Blue service. However, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has clarified that the check marks of legacy verified accounts will “sunset” in coming months due to alleged corruption in the system.

ALSO READ
E.U. calls out Twitter for incomplete disinformation report

Twitter also rolled out tweet limits of up to 4,000 characters for paying subscribers. This was followed by complaints of technical errors and blocked features.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter, Today’s Cache)

The news comes as reports have emerged of Mr. Musk’s Twitter reach dropping. When employees at Twitter showed him data to substantiate a fall in engagement as well as a Google Trends chart indicating that interest in him had sharply dropped since 2022, Mr. Musk reportedly fired the engineer on the spot.

Google Trends chart for interest in the search term “Elon Musk” | Photo Credit: Google Trends

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US