GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India orders unusual recall of reports on Apple antitrust probe

Among those now asked to return the reports are Match and Indian startup group ADIF, which represents financial giant Paytm

Updated - August 13, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 12:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S.

The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India's antitrust body has ordered an unusual recall of its investigation reports that found Apple in breach of competition laws, after the U.S. giant complained its commercial secrets were disclosed to opponents, including Tinder-owner Match.

The move will prolong a procedure begun in 2021 and already marred by delays.

In an August 7 confidential order that is being reported for the first time by Reuters, the antitrust body has asked all of Apple's opponents in the case to return the investigation reports to the watchdog.

"It is imperative that such information be maintained confidential, ensuring that no unauthorised disclosure occurs," the watchdog, the CCI, said in a four-page order signed by its top four officials.

The order did not say what confidential information Apple was concerned about.

In July, Reuters reported that two reports by the antitrust investigations unit in 2022 and 2024 found Apple had exploited its dominant position in the market for app stores on its iOS operating system.

Among those now asked to return the reports are Match and Indian startup group ADIF, which represents financial giant Paytm.

The order follows Apple's private complaint to the CCI that versions of reports shared with parties disclosed "Apple's confidential commercial sensitive information" adding that the watchdog must "recall and withdraw" them, the order showed.

Apple and Match declined to comment. The watchdog, the Competition Commission of India, and the Indian startup group ADIF, did not respond to requests for comment.

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.