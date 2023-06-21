India improves on mobile download speed; fixed broadband drops: report

June 21, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

India climbed three positions in median mobile download speed globally to 56thspot in May from 59th in April 2023, finds Ookla.

According to the Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index report, it recorded 39.94 Mbps median mobile download speed in May which was at 36.78 Mbps in April 2023 in India.

On median fixed broadband speed, India came down by one spot in global ranking from 83 in April to 84 in May.

However, India’s performance in fixed median download speed witnessed a slight increase from 51.12 Mbps in April to 52.53 Mbps in May 2023.

According to the May Speedtest Global Index, UAE leads the chart for overall global median mobile speeds, whereas Mauritius increased 11 spots in rank, globally.

For fixed broadband download speed, Singapore is consistent at the number one spot in May and Bahrain increased 17 spots in rank, globally.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speed from around the world monthly.

