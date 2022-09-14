India gets its first High Throughput Satellite Broadband Service

Hughes Communications India (HCI) launched India’s first high throughput satellite (HTS) broadband service powered by ISRO satellites on Monday | Photo Credit: Getty Images

HTS is a communication satellite that provides more throughput than conventional communication satellites or Fixed Satellite Service. Higher-throughput refers to higher data processing and transfer capacity than conventional satellites, when using the same amount of orbital spectrum.

“The new HTS service will extend broadband connectivity to the remotest locations, difficult to reach otherwise, and create economic opportunities to boost the local economy”, said Dr. S. Somnath, Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, Indian Space Research Organization.

The service will support applications like Wi-Fi hotspots for community internet access, managed SD-WAN solutions, backhaul to extend mobile network reach, and satellite internet for small businesses.

It will also support the high bandwidth requirements of government organisations, financial companies, cellular operators, mining and energy companies, among other businesses, HCI said in a release.

The HTS broadband service from Hughes combines Ku-band capacity from ISRO GSAT-11 and GSAT-29 satellites with Hughes JUPITER Platform ground technology to deliver high-speed broadband.

Apple while launching the iPhone 14 series revealed that their phones will come with satellite connectivity but the feature will be limited to the U.S. and Canada only.

To provide this feature in India, the Cupertino company can partner with satellite internet providers like Hughes.