India’s first solar car debuts at Auto Expo 2023

January 13, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

The 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, introduced India’s first ‘solar car’ Eva

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian solar car, Eva | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

The 16th edition of the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, introduced India’s first ‘solar car’ Eva. Developed by the Pune-based EV startup, Vayve Mobility, Eva targets urban commuters with a 2+1 (2 adults, 1 child) seating capacity.

Eva is a battery-driven single door car that looks familiar to the Tata Nano. Interestingly, riders can opt for a solar roof panel which can be fitted on top of the car. The solar roof helps in charging while the car is kept isolated in the open. The solar roof will be sold separately.

The electric car is under testing and will be ready by early 2024 for the commercial launch. Eva features a 6 kW liquid-cooled electric motor that can produce 16HP power and 40Nm of peak Torque.

The electric/solar car gets its power from a 14 kWh battery pack. The car claims to offer a 250km range on a single charge. It has a 15A socket for charging. The Eva also has an IP68-certified powertrain. For connectivity, Eva has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on offer.

Vayve Mobility will start rolling out Eva next year in Pune and Bangalore. The prices for bookings and accessories, including the car itself, will be announced later.

