India, Finland to establish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing

India and Finland will establish an Indo-Finnish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing and it will attempt to stimulate innovative research and development projects to address needs of both nations.

Visiting Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs, Mika Lintila, met Union Minister Jitendra Singh and announced the decision to establish the centre.

This bilateral collaboration between the two countries is an attempt to stimulate innovative research and development projects that address a specific need or challenge, demonstrate high industrial relevance and commercial potential, and aim to deliver benefit to both nations, Singh said.

The Indian side has identified three premier institutes, IIT-Madras, IISER-Pune and C-DAC-Pune, for the Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing, he said, according to a statement issued by the Science and Technology Ministry.

Singh said that the move comes in the wake of the decision taken in the last joint committee meeting held in November 2020 to initiate cooperation in new emerging areas like 5G, quantum computing and sustainability by involving academia, industries and start-ups of the two countries.

The Department of Science and Technology has initiated several new mission mode programmes like electric vehicles, cyber physical system, quantum technologies, future manufacturing, green hydrogen fuel and sought joint collaboration with Finland in solving issues of societal challenges, he said.