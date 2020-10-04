India falls 4 places in 2020 digital readiness ranking

04 October 2020 17:32 IST

India's ranking in digital competitiveness fell to the 48th position in 2020 from the 44 a year ago, a statement by the Institute of Management Development (IMD) said on Thursday.

The Swiss-based academic institution ranked 63 economies based on readiness to adopt and explore digital technologies. The parameters measured included knowledge of advancements, availability and usage of technology and adaptive attitudes for future developments.

India's position in terms of future readiness to adopt technologies fell 10 places in 2020 compared with the previous year. The survey also took into account the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the countries.

India's main weaknesses included business regulations and difficulty in starting businesses. It scored the lowest rank in wireless broadband availability and number of internet users, among all nations.

The country's top strengths included the number of graduates in sciences and investment in telecommunication, in which it stood in the top ten.

India stood 12th amongst Asia-Pacific countries which include Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and Korea.

USA and Singapore retained the top 2 positions for the third consecutive year.