India delays enforcement of new VPN rules by 3 months

Abhishek Chatterjee June 29, 2022 14:35 IST

The new VPN rules ordered them to collect customer data, store it for five or more years, and hand it over to the government if requested.

India has extended enforcement of its new VPN rules

The new VPN rules ordered them to collect customer data, store it for five or more years, and hand it over to the government if requested.



