India among top 5 nations spending most time on mobile apps, report says

Consumers in 12 countries spent more than 4 hours a day on mobile apps in the September-ended quarter, up from 8 countries in the previous quarter.

India, South Korea and Mexico are among the top 5 nations spending most time on mobile apps, according to data from research firm, App Annie. Indians spent 4.8 hours each day on mobile apps.

Consumers in 12 countries spent more than 4 hours a day on mobile apps in the September-ended quarter, up from 8 countries in the previous quarter. Indonesia topped the list with an estimated 5.5 hours a day on mobile apps, followed by Brazil at 5.4 hours. Japan, Canada, Russia, U.S, Turkey, Australia and U.K were the other countries in list of 12 nations.

"The numbers reveal the 'mindshare' dominance of the smartphone among the world's consumers – especially those in developing countries," App Annie said in a blog.

The pandemic has not only exponentially increased consumption of OTT video content, but has also accelerated adoption of other video formats like short and vertical videos, Nikhil Gandhi, COO at MX Media told The Hindu.

Among apps, the short video making platform, TikTok was the most downloaded app in the September ending quarter with 1 billion active users. One out of eight people in the world use TikTok each month, according to App Annie.

Social apps like WhatsApp Messenger, Facebook, Telegram and video conferencing tools like Zoom, Microsoft Teams are the other top apps.

App Annie has earlier estimated that in the first six months of this year, around half of the time users spent on mobile was consumed by social media apps.

In contrast, daily time spent watching TV declined to 2.5 hours a day in 2021 from 3 hours per day, a decade ago.