February 21, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

India’s 5G tablet shipments grew 170% year-on-year, noted new insights from CyberMedia Research (CMR). The overall tablet market registered a 6% year-on-year growth.

As per CMR, Lenovo (29%), Apple (23%), and Samsung (22%), captured the top three spots in the tablet market in the 2022 calendar year. Shipments of tablets with displays larger than 10 inches made up 63% of the overall shipments in the Indian market.

Lenovo led the tablet market with a 29% market share. However, Lenovo tablet shipments witnessed a 33% year-on-year decline in 2022. The Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi+4G) and the Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi) series had a 21% and 12% market share respectively.

Apple was placed second with a 23% market share. Apple iPad shipments recorded 17% year-on-year growth in 2022. The Apple iPad 9 (Wi-Fi) and the Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi) had a 45% and 17% market share respectively.

Samsung was placed third with a 22% market share. Samsung shipments recorded 29% year-on-year growth in 2022 owing to the launch of the Samsung A8 series, S8 series, and S6 series with aggressive features.

“Driven by a strong consumer appetite to future-proof themselves, and with 5G networks rolling out, the shipments of 5G tablets continued to gain strength through 2022. Consumers continue to seek tablets as companion devices for work, learn and play. Given the increased time spent on tablets, premiumization is also setting in, with consumers prioritizing premium tablets,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.