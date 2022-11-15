India’s Q3 smartphone shipment reaches its lowest in three years: Report

November 15, 2022 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

The Indian smartphone market went down 10% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), 43 million units were shipped between July and September 2022.

This was the lowest third-quarter shipment since 2019, despite the earlier onset of the Diwali festivities. Weakening demand and increasing device prices negatively impacted festive buying, noted IDC.

The research firm mentioned, “Overall, the ASP (average selling price) reached a record US$226, growing by 15% y-o-y and 6% q-o-q.”

Despite its declining shipments, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi continues to lead in Q3 2022 as well. Xiaomi’s smartphone shipments crashed 18% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022.

“More than 70% of shipments went to online channels, resulting in a share of 27% of the online channel (including sub-brand Poco). The newly launched Redmi A1 along with the existing Redmi 9A Sport /10A/10 helped garner volumes in the sub-US$200 segment,” IDC noted.

Samsung came second, but with flat shipments of eight million in Q3 2022. It led the 5G segment with a 27% share in that space, with 53% of its portfolio already on 5G. Also, its online portfolio driven by the Galaxy M and F series ensured a strong 18% online share. The Galaxy M13 was amongst the five highest-shipped devices nationally.

Vivo dropped to the third place with a 20% year-on-year decline in shipments. 35% of its shipments went to the online channel, its highest ever, led by the T series and iQOO line-up. But the brand remained offline-heavy with a 22% share of the offline space. It also maintained its second place rank in the 5G segment with a 15% share in the third quarter.

Realme went to the fourth position, with shipments declining at 18% year-on-year. Its C series continued to drive the majority of its volumes, with the C35 as the highest-shipped smartphone nationally. Two-thirds of its shipments went to online channels, where it held strong in second place with an 18% share.

Oppo came fifth, and was the only vendor among the top five with shipment growth at 6% year-on-year. It had grown its online portfolio with a 23% contribution, while it took the top slot in offline channels.

“Inventory pile up and post-festive cyclical demand tapering will lead to a muted 4Q22. 2022 is likely to see shipments of around 150 million units, a decline of 8-9% y-o-y. The major challenges going into 2023 are the impact of inflation on consumer demand, increasing device costs, and slow feature phone-to-smartphone migration. However, the migration of 4G smartphone users to 5G smartphones should give a growth fillip to the market in 2023, especially in the mid-premium and above segments,” said Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, Devices Research, IDC.