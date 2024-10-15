IMC 2024: India has become the second largest 5G market in the world, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) inaugurated the 8th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 in New Delhi. He said that India has become the second largest 5G market in the world.

PM Modi told the gathering which also includes the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) members that India is simultaneously working on 6G as well.

PM Modi said that telecom stands for equity and opportunity in India.

“There are over 950 million internet users in India, and 40% of the real time digital transactions happening in the country,” said PM.

Narendra Modi said that Indians are consuming 30 GB data on average per capita per month. He also said that India has the cheapest internet data in the world.

PM said that massive data consumption in the country has been fuelled by the large-scale smartphone adoptions by the Indians. He pointed that in 2014 India only had 2 mobile manufacturing units which has now exceeded over 200. “India is making 6X more phones.”

PM Modi also talked about Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) during the IMC 2024. He said that DPI has created opportunities for all. “DPI can also give huge impetus to welfare schemes around the world,” he added.

The PM said that platforms like ONDC are going to bring the next digital revolution in the country.

Addressing the Mobile Congress, Sunil Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, pushed for satellite connectivity in the country to reach to the unserved areas.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani requested the government to expedite the update of 2020 draft of the Data Centre Policy so that India’s data can remain within the country.

He also said that AI will drive the next phase of revolution, and it will grow exponentially.

“We are committed to democratizing AI, offering powerful AI models and services to everyone in India at affordable prices,” said Ambani.

Ambani said that India will have a better record with 6G.