IMC 2023: India has to play lead role in 6G, PM Modi says

October 27, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 7th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 saying India has to play the lead role in 6G. “We have 4 lakh 5G base stations covering 97% cities and 80% population,” PM Modi said.

PM also informed that India has grown 3x in median mobile speed and now ranks 43rd in broadband speed index.

“We developed 4G without corruption and internet has helped in improving ease of living. It has brought social and economic growth,” PM said.

Access to resources, capital and technology is the priority of government, he said.

Narendra Modi emphasised that technology should reach everyone without any barrier. He also talked about direct benefit transfer (DBT) giving rights to people.

He said that 2 lakh Gram Panchayats are now connected with broadband and 75 lakh students are getting the benefits of new age technologies with Atal Tinkering Labs.

Prime Minister also dedicated 100 5G labs to the country to help students understand the potential of new age technologies. “These 5G labs will help students dream and achieve,” he said.

“Our startup ecosystem has achieved a lot. We’ve a century of unicorns now and the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world.”

On smartphone ecosystem, PM Modi said that India is now an exporter of mobile phones and is the 2nd largest mobile manufacturer with Rs 2 lakh crore of export achieved.

“Google has announced to make Pixel 8 in India. Samsung’s Fold 5 and Apple iPhone 15 are already made here,” he added.

He further added, semiconductor manufacturing is already in full swing and it is going to fuel local and global demands.

PM said that India should also be the thought leader as well. “UPI is our identity in thought leadership,” he added.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for IT, Government of India, said that mobile phones are now being exported to 70 countries.

“International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has already accepted India’s 6G vision and there’s going to be a standardisation meeting next year in India,” he said.

Now it takes 7 days in tower installation, Mr. Vaishnaw further added.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said that Jio Bharat phone is to end digital exclusion. He also said that Jio now has 85% 5G coverage across India with a network of 10 lakh 5G cells.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, said, “India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) can enhance world’s economy.” He further mentioned that satellite communication is here to serve India, and it will start from next month onward. Mr. Mittal reiterated the complete 5G rollout by end of 2024.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group talked of further investment in 5G rollout.