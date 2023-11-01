If you use ad blockers, your YouTube experience may soon become challenging: Report

November 01, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

YouTube’s efforts to stop people who use ad blockers to view and listen to its content without advertisements will now become global and target more internet users, reported The Verge on Tuesday, citing a statement from YouTube communications manager Christopher Lawton.

The Google-owned video sharing platform has in the past tried to thwart those who used ad blockers in order to view its videos without being forced to sit through one or even multiple unskippable advertisements. However, these blocks will now be more aggressive, with users being unable to watch content unless they allow ads or choose to pay for YouTube Premium.

The Hindu found that YouTube ads would play automatically on the Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers, but were removed when using a privacy browser such as Brave. When an ad block extension was enabled on Google Chrome, YouTube continued to play videos without the ads. However, The Verge reported that others experienced complete or partial blocks on their viewing experience.

Earlier in the year, YouTube experimented with limiting the viewing experience of people who repeatedly bypassed ads, telling them that ad blockers violated its Terms of Service.

