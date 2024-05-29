GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ideaForge partners with Skylark to integrate self-evolving AI capabilities into drones

The integration with Skylark’s Aries platform helps drones autonomously detect and identify suspicious weapons, persons, vehicles, fires, and smoke in real-time

Published - May 29, 2024 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
ideaForge partners with Skylark to integrate self-evolving AI capabilities into drones

ideaForge partners with Skylark to integrate self-evolving AI capabilities into drones | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s leading drone technology company, ideaForge, on Wednesday announced partnership with Skylark Labs, a U.S.-based AI solutions company, to integrate the latter’s proprietary self-evolving AI capabilities into its drones for public safety and security applications.

The integration with Skylark’s Aries platform helps drones autonomously detect and identify suspicious weapons, persons, vehicles, fires, and smoke in real-time, the companies claim.

The ideaForge-Skylark solution uses ideaForge’s BlueFire touch ground control software, which helps in delivery of real-time analytics without the necessity for cloud processing or internet connectivity.

The ideaForge-Skylark partnership provides a powerful and critical tool for police, firefighters, and other first responder agencies to rapidly identify threats and hazards to keep communities safe, claimed both the companies.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“By integrating Skylark’s proprietary self-evolving AI capabilities into ideaForge’s drones, agencies will finally have the most advanced and powerful tools to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness in maintaining public safety by rapidly identifying potential threats,” said Ankit Mehta, CEO of ideaForge Technology.

“This partnership enables public safety agencies to use real-time data to monitor vast areas for potential threats and hazards,” said Amarjot Singh, founder and CEO of Skylark Labs AI.

“Skylark’s self-evolving AI technology adapts on the drone itself, shortening the software update cycle,” added Singh.

technology (general) / internet

