ideaForge launches drone-as-a-service model in India for enterprises

The ideaForge Flyght service has been used in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Orissa and West Bengal, the company claims

Updated - October 22, 2024 03:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
ideaForge launches drone-as-a-service model in India for enterprises

ideaForge launches drone-as-a-service model in India for enterprises | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India-based drone technology maker, ideaForge on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) launched country’s first app-based drone-as-a-service (DaaS) model called the Flyght Franchise. ideaForge aims to offer this on-demand UAV model to large enterprises and organisations.

The ideaForge Flyght service has been used in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Orissa and West Bengal, the company claims.

According to ideaForge’s Flyght portal, the initial investment would be around ₹30-50 lakh with a ₹10 lakh franchise fee and a payback period of 20–24 months. It claims around 20% return on investment.

ideaForge said that they will be offering Q6 UAV under the Flyght Franchise.

The Flyght Franchise model offers exclusive area service rights, comprehensive operational assistance and marketing support, and a scalable business framework.

ideaForge believes drone-as-a-service model can be useful for public safety, infrastructure, and government services and for diverse use cases such as traffic and parking management, security solutions, city planning and development, emergency response, and inventory management.

“The Flyght Franchise model is designed to empower both individuals and organizations, allowing them to leverage cutting-edge drone technology with AI capabilities while benefiting from ideaForge’s comprehensive support. It’s a transformative step towards enabling the adoption of drone technology for enhancing security, monitoring, and asset inspection across multiple industries,” said Ezhilan Nanmaran, Head of Product and Strategic Partnerships, ideaForge.

Published - October 22, 2024 03:01 pm IST

