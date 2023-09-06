September 06, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

IBM renewed its research collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Bengaluru to transform and drive breakthrough innovations in hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), on September 6.

IIT Bombay joined the IBM AI Horizon Network in 2018 to advance AI research in India. In 2021, IBM and IISc. launched the IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab to advance research in hybrid cloud technologies.

Through the collaboration, IBM aims to drive innovation and provide practical solutions to complex global challenges by tapping the intellectual talent of students, faculty and industry researchers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Yogesh Simmhan, Associate Professor, Department of Computational and Data Sciences, IISc., said, “The engagement with IBM researchers is helping us explore some of the practical dimensions of the research challenges in cloud platforms and sustainability, and investigate the means to democratise access to quantum hardware in the cloud for scientific and enterprise applications. Our doctoral students also appreciate the chance to engage with leading researchers and practitioners from IBM Research.”

What will the collaborations focus on?

Extending the prior research in natural language processing and question answering, while striving to provide more comprehensive and accurate responses. In terms of performance optimisation, the major focus will be on achieving fast and efficient results when performing inferencing on devices, such as smartphones and in hybrid cloud environments.

Machine learning for time series involving deep generative AI models for multi-variate data, and self-supervised representation learning models. These innovations can bring the power of foundation models and generative AI to multiple application areas, such as healthcare, Industry 4.0, and smarter cities.

Creating sophisticated computer programs that can detect and explain fake news and half-truths using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. The aim is to improve upon the earlier research on biases and trust in AI, making sure that false information is accurately identified and thoroughly explained.

Building new technologies to orchestrate and optimise workloads in a hybrid cloud environment, including edge clouds, quantum-classical, and serverless. The goal will be to leverage observability and analytics capabilities spanning the hybrid multi-cloud environment to efficiently manage resources and seamlessly orchestrate workloads, to improve the performance and reliability of applications.

Developing techniques for sustainable computing, involving devising methods to accurately quantify and optimise carbon emissions for hybrid cloud workloads and studying emerging architectures for their performance-power trade-off.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.