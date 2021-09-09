IBM launches new Power server for hybrid cloud environments

The tech giant’s new server is built around its first commercially available 7nm processor – Power10.

IBM has launched its new Power E1080 server that is designed to offer a secure, frictionless, and scalable hybrid cloud experience with several improvements over its predecessor.

The tech giant’s new server is built around its first commercially available 7nm processor – Power10, enabling the server to deliver up to 30% more performance per core compared to the previous generation Power E980 server, according to the company.

The server’s hardware-focused performance improvements are said to deliver over 50% better total capacity at the socket and system level, while also reducing energy use by about 33% for the same workload as compared to the Power E980, IBM noted.

The Power10 processor offers the capability to scale with transparent memory encryption and features 4x the number of encryption engines per core, which according to the company, allows 2.5x faster per-core performance for AES encryption compared to its previous generation server.

Additionally, Power E1080 brings new enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with Power10’s four matrix math accelerators per core capable of driving up to 5x improvements for AI inference over its predecessor, according to the tech firm.

It also supports bring-your-own-model capabilities and the Open Neural Network Exchange, enabling trained AI models using some of the most popular frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch to be deployed on it.

Furthermore, the server provides instant scalability allowing users to scale up and down with unused CPU capacity as needed and only pay extra for the additional resources they used.

According to IBM, Power E1080 is the first on-premises system planned to support metering by the minute for both Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift, to help customers realise the benefits of open hybrid cloud.