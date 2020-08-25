IBM launches digital learning portal for India's youth

IBM launched an education portal in collaboration with National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) to offer online courses on emerging technology and professional development.
The courses include cybersecurity, blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The training will span over 60 hours of learning, and is targeted at youth aged between 18 and 22.
As part of the partnership, IBM will curate over 30 courses on its Open P-TECH platform and offer them to users via NSDC’s eskill India portal, a company statement said.
The platform will also offer courses for development of interpersonal skills that are generally not part of the school curriculum but are highly valued in the job market, the statement said. Students will be given digital badges that can be shared in online resumes.
The content is currently available in English, but will soon be available in regional languages including Kannada, Urdu, Tamil and Punjabi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath