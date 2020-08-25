IBM launches digital learning portal for India's youth

The courses include cybersecurity, blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The training will span over 60 hours of learning, and is targeted at youth aged between 18 and 22.

IBM launched an education portal in collaboration with National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) to offer online courses on emerging technology and professional development.

As part of the partnership, IBM will curate over 30 courses on its Open P-TECH platform and offer them to users via NSDC’s eskill India portal, a company statement said.

The platform will also offer courses for development of interpersonal skills that are generally not part of the school curriculum but are highly valued in the job market, the statement said. Students will be given digital badges that can be shared in online resumes.

The content is currently available in English, but will soon be available in regional languages including Kannada, Urdu, Tamil and Punjabi.