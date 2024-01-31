IBM gives its US managers ultimatum to “move near office or leave”

January 31, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

IBM has issued an ultimatum to all its managers working remotely, asking them to either shift near an office or leave the company. A Bloomberg report, citing a company memo, said the firm’s U.S.-based managers have been asked to report to an office or a client location at least three days a week “regardless of current work location status.”

The note, addressed IBM Consulting’s Senior Vice President John Granger, said that badge-in data will be used to “assess individual presence” and shared with bosses and human resources.

Except those with medical issues or in military service, all employees have been asked to commute and, if needed, relocate near an IBM office from August. The report noted that the distance specified was within 50 miles or 80 kilometres.

“IBM is focused on providing a work environment that balances flexibility with the face-to-face interactions that make us more productive, innovative and better able to serve our clients,” a company spokesperson said. “Consistent with that approach, we’re requiring executives and people managers in the United States to be in the office at least three days per week.”

CEO Arvind Krishna has underlined the importance of working from office for long. In May, he said promotions would be rarer for those who aren’t working from on-site locations. Certain teams in IBM have already started office attendance requirements with a November memo asking employees in the infrastructure business unit to show up to office at least three days a week with “managers and executives expected to be in more.”

The company is also expected to trim its employee count this year spending a similar amount on restructuring as it did last year when it fired 3,900 employees, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh said last week. Return-to-office mandates are often viewed as a move to push attrition.