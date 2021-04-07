Hyundai’s luxury vehicle enters China with record-breaking drone show

07 April 2021 15:01 IST

The event is said to have broken the Guinness Book of World Records for ‘the most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously’

Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury vehicle segment Genesis marked its entry into the Chinese market on March 29 in an extravagant event powered by 3,281 drones.

The South Korea-based company sketched its logo along Shanghai’s night skyline, and is said to have broken the Guinness Book of World Records for ‘the most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously,’ according to a company statement.

The record was previously held by China’s electrical components company Shenzhen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology after it showcased 3,051 drones in September last year.

Technology company Intel also held the title in 2018 for using 2,066 drones on its 50th anniversary.

After introducing Hyundai Genesis, the company’s first luxury sedan, in 2008, Hyundai announced Genesis as an independent brand in 2015.