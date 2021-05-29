Hyundai's IONIQ 5 can charge other EVs, allow in-car payment, and charge ultra-fast

Hyundai is also developing an in-car payment system for its new EV. This will bring in-car credit card payment capabilities to IONIQ 5 customers.

Hyundai introduced its electric vehicle IONIQ 5 that can be charged from 10 - 80% in less than half hour, power small appliances, allow people to make in-car payment, and even charge other EVs.

It's users can charge any electric device, including electric bicycle, scooter, camping equipment, or even a stranded EV. The charging feature is enabled by an adaptor and it connects to the charging outlet. There is a second outlet underneath the back row seat for charging laptops, phones and other devices.

The car can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The multi-charging system is a world's first patented technology.

Hyundai is also developing an in-car payment system for its new EV. This will bring in-car credit card payment capabilities to IONIQ 5 customers. It will allow drivers to find and pay for EV charging, order and pay for meals, and reserve and pay for parking.

