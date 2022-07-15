Hyundai unveils ‘IONIQ 6’ electric sedan in a bid to take on Tesla

The automaker is eyeing a larger slice of the EV market with its new electric sedan, which offers an array of features and advanced technologies

Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled its first electric sedan, IONIQ 6, in an effort to take on Tesla and other electric vehicle (EV) makers in an increasingly growing global EV market.

The automaker is eyeing a larger slice of the EV market with its new electric sedan, which offers an array of features and advanced technologies. It can go about 610 km on a single charge (as per Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure).

“IONIQ 6 is the next ambitious step forward in Hyundai Motor’s strategy to accelerate its transition to electrification and into a position as a global leader in EVs,” Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company, said in a statement.

The aerodynamically designed electric sedan with an ergonomic interior on a 2,950-mm wheelbase, comes with a range of drive motors and battery packs, including a long-range 77.4-kWh battery and a 53-kWh standard battery.

IONIQ 6 can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures, and with a 350-kW charger, Hyundai claims the EV can charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.

The electric sedan with the top-of-the-line dual motor setup produces a combined power output of 239 kW and 605 Nm of torque. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, according to the company.

In addition to driving the vehicle’s motors, IONIQ 6’s battery can charge electric devices during a power outage, camping or outdoor projects, through the vehicle-to-load function, which is also available in IONIQ 5.

For in-car entertainment and navigation, drivers can use the modular touchscreen dashboard, which integrates a 12-inch full-touch infotainment display and a 12-inch digital cluster, housing advanced technologies, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth multi-connection support, along with an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

On the safety front, Hyundai has equipped the EV with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. The vehicle’s long list of safety features includes Highway Driving Assist 2, Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane-Changing Oncoming and Side along with Evasive Steering Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and View Monitor, Safe Exit Warning, and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist.

Hyundai’s latest EV is its first model to come with the Over-the-Air (OTA) software update feature for various controllers. Using the OTA function drivers can update maps and media software as well.

IONIQ 6’s production is slated to begin in the third quarter of 2022, Hyundai said, adding that the market launch schedule will be announced later. When launched, the IONIQ 6 will take on the EVs from market leader Tesla, and many German and Chinese automotive firms.

Global EV shipments are projected to exceed 10 million units this year and reach about 58 million units in 2030, according to market research firm Counterpoint.