Hyundai unveils concept vehicle that can walk on four legs

Hyundai unveils new concept ultimate mobility vehicle, TIGER. | Picture by special arrangement.

17 February 2021 14:00 IST

TIGER is designed to operate autonomously and features a sophisticated leg and wheel locomotion system. The UMV retracts its wheels to drive in its most efficient mode, and uses its walking ability when stuck or needs to travel over difficult terrain.

What was once shown on screen, in the movie Transformers, is now reality with Hyundai’s concept vehicle. The ultimate mobility vehicle (UMV) can transform into a four-legged walking machine from a four-wheeler. It can carry different payloads while traveling across challenging terrain.

Called transforming intelligent ground excursion robot (TIGER), the vehicle is designed to operate autonomously and features a sophisticated leg and wheel locomotion system. The UMV retracts its wheels to drive in its most efficient mode, and uses its walking ability when stuck or needs to travel over difficult terrain.

“Vehicles like TIGER, and the technologies underpinning it, give us an opportunity to push our imaginations,” John Suh, head of Hyundai’s New Horizons Studio, said in a release. “We are constantly looking at ways to rethink vehicle design and development and re-define the future of transportation and mobility.”

The first version of TIGER dubbed X-1 is based on a modular platform architecture and features a 360-degree directional control, a range of sensors for remote observation, and a large load bay within its body.

Hyundai’s new UMV blends robotic and wheeled locomotion technologies, which according to the company, allows it to traverse terrain beyond the limitations of even the most capable off-road vehicle.

In addition, TIGER can connect to drones, which can fully charge and deliver the UMV to inaccessible locations. It can be used to carry goods for delivery, or be deployed to deliver aid packages in emergency situations.

The concept vehicle can also be used for 360-degree surface evaluation in areas struck by natural disaster, or as a mobile exploration platform in extreme, remote locations like the surface of another moon or planet, the South Korean company noted.

TIGER is Hyundai’s second UMV, it had debuted its first-ever UMV concept with moveable legs – Elevate, designed to carry passengers, at the 2019 Consumer Electronic Show.